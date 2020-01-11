CLOSE
Ask The Medical Expert
HomeAsk The Medical Expert

Ask The Medical Expert: Telemedicine and Telehealth Services

Ask The Expert - Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins

This Week: Telemedicine and Telehealth Services

Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.

Last Week: Start Each Day With 10 Minutes of Exercise

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 5 hours ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close