Ask The Medical Expert: Sleep More, Take Naps & Get Rest To Increase Energy

Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins
This Week: Sleep More, Take Naps & Get Rest To Increase Energy
Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.
Last Week: SMILE…Help Someone Else Be Happy!
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @TheLightNC
Latest…
- Scripture For The Week “New Creature In Christ”
- John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer
- Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of Wisdom (As Told By Videos)
- Bad Habits to Leave Behind in 2020
- From Funny Jokes About Music To Making Music: Social Media Comic Kevon Carter Releases Gospel Album
- LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James, Is Getting Her Own YouTube Channel At Age 5
- Days Before Her Murder, Baltimore Salon Owner Told Police ‘I’m Scared For My Life’
- Ask The Medical Expert: Use Time Wisely To Decrease Stress
- NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of Breaking Into Black Woman’s Home
- Guess What City Is Has The Highest Hate Crime Rates in Ohio
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: