CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’ Dies At 84

US Rep. J.C, Watts, Jr (R-OK) (R) looks on as form

From left-to-right: Bill Yoast, Herman Boone, and U.S. Rep J.C. Watts Source: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN / Getty

In the film Remember The Titans, Coach Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington helped lead a group of young men at an Alexandria, Virginia high school not only come face to face with integration but also become winners.

The film, which celebrated the transformation of race relations in the city in the context of the civil rights movement following the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, has become a classic in many eyes, celebrating not only the players on the field but the friendship of Boone and his assistant coach, Bill Yoast.

Boone passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84. No cause of death has listed.

In 1971, Boone and Yoast forged a friendship as T.C. Williams integrated. Becoming one of the most successful teams in the state of Virginia, the team went undefeated and won the state title. Yoast passed away earlier this year.

RELATED: Denzel Washington Gives 20 Answers To 20 Awesome Questions

 

Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’ Dies At 84  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 hours ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 1 day ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 1 week ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 3 weeks ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 1 month ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 1 month ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 1 month ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 month ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 month ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close