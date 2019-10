Country singer Ned LeDoux shared with his fans on Facebook that his 2-year-old daughter Haven died in a “tragic choking accident” at their home on October 20. LeDoux asked for privacy as he and wife Morgan mourn the loss of their child. LeDoux, his wife and son Bronson currently live in Kansas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

SOURCE: cnn.com

