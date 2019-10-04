List Of Free Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 5TH

13th Choir Anniversary Concert

5:00 P.M.

Garland First Baptist Church

227 East 4th Street Garland, NC 28441

Featuring Special Guest: The Gospelettes of Kinston, N.C. also promomg Perry Parker & Jubalaires; Bentonville Disciple Church of Christ; Sam Springs AME Zion Mass choir ; Newkirk Chapel Mass Choir, Please come out and support the choir.

