Kanye West Says “Only Gospel From Here On Out.”

Kanye West is set to release his latest music, “Jesus is King,” a gospel song.

West also tweeted Sunday that he would no longer make secular music….  but “Only Gospel from here on out.”

In Chicago, New York City and Detroit, West showed off his latest album containing no curse words and delving into religious salvation. Andrew Barber, owner of Fake Shore Drive, a Chicago music blog, said West declared he will only be making gospel music moving forward during an appearance at Chance the Rapper’s concert in United Center.

