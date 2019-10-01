Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest Of The Season

The NFL has suspended Vontaze Burfict a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders without pay for the rest of the season. The suspension also includes postseason games for repeated violations of the unnecessary roughness rules.

The NFL made the announcement on Monday just one day after Burfict’s ejection for his helmet to helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle . The hit happened in the second quarter of the game. When Burfict left the field, he blew kisses to the Indianapolis crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Raiders held on to win †he game 31-24.

The suspension is historic making it the longest punishment for an on-field act in NFL history. Burfict who is 29-yeards-old will have three business days to file an appeal. Burfict also was suspended in 2018 for four games for use of a banned substance.

SOURCE: cnn.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: