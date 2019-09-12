CLOSE
GM Recalling Millions Of Trucks And SUV’s

General Motors is recalling nearly 3.8 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S and Canada to fix a brake problem.  There have been 113 reports of crashes and 13 injuries related to the problem, according to GM.

The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Also included are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.

Source:  ABC11.com

