“Working Mom Wednesday’s” 5 Things We Need To Know To Lose Weight

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 08.28.19
African woman doing fitness workout in park

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

Trying to lose weight?  There are so many factors that can keep us from losing the weight we need and desire so today Stress expert & Obesity Medicine Specialist – Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined Melissa to give us 5 things we need to know about losing weight!!!

Listen to the segment as Dr. Lowe-Payne cover what we need to know, what we need to do and not do in order to truly get rid of those unwanted pounds.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe- Payne

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

