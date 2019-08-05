CLOSE
GRAMMY® & BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD NOMINATED ANTHONY BROWN & group therAPy HIT BILLBOARD TOP FIVE WITH “BLESSINGS ON BLESSINGS”

2015 Circle Of Sisters' Gospel Explosion Concert

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

The Grammy® Award nominated gospel troupe, ANTHONY BROWN & group therAPy – best-known for their No. 1 hits “Worth” and “Trust in You” – have muscled their way into the Top Five of the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with their Go-go-flavored urban inspirational single, “Blessings on Blessings” (Key of A Music/ Tyscot/ FairTrade).

The up-tempo track anchors the group’s forthcoming album, Second Wind (Key of A Music/ Tyscot/ FairTrade), which is tentatively scheduled for an October 2019 release.

Concurrently, a deep-club remix and music video of the song entitled, “Blessings on Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce),” has introduced a fun, festive new Christian line dance – The B.O.B. Bounce – that has sparked numerous online challenge videos. The concept music video has now earned over a million YouTube views.’ The feel-good jam and video are available on all major digital music service platforms at this link: http://smarturl.it/BlessingsOnBlessings

ANTHONY BROWN & group therAPy is one of the leading acts in gospel music with millions of digital streams and numerous Top Ten hits such as the 2015 cut, “Worth,” which spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. Along the way, they’ve picked up multiple Billboard Music Award and Grammy® Award nominations. They have also won an armful of Stellar Gospel Music Awards and a couple of Dove Awards too. Visit http://ajblive.com for more information.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

