Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs

Source: Victoria McGraw / Radio 1 Digital

Tom Joyner announced that after 25 years of radio he is retiring. We all know the Fly Jock knows how to party and we are excited that Raleigh was one of his stops on his One More Time Experience!

“I want to thank you so much, for the 25 years on the radio. Although I’m retiring from the radio, that only means I’m not getting up at three o’clock in the morning no mo, but I’m going to continue to till my dying breath to help HBCUs”. Tom Joyner said.

Tom toast the crowd, ” This is not the first time and it won’t be the last, but always one more time!”

Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs was originally published on foxync.com

