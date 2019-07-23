Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs

0 reads Leave a comment
Tom Joyner announced that after 25 years of radio he is retiring. We all know the Fly Jock knows how to party and we are excited that Raleigh was one of his stops on his One More Time Experience!
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom Joyner Day To Raleigh, NC
35 photos Launch gallery
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom Joyner Day To Raleigh, NC
1.1 of 35
2. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 2 of 35
3. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 3 of 35
4. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 4 of 35
5. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 5 of 35
6. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 6 of 35
7. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 7 of 35
8. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 8 of 35
9. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 9 of 35
10. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 10 of 35
11. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 11 of 35
12. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 12 of 35
13. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 13 of 35
14. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 14 of 35
15. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 15 of 35
16. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 16 of 35
17. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 17 of 35
18. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 18 of 35
19. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 19 of 35
20. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 20 of 35
21. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 21 of 35
22. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 22 of 35
23. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 23 of 35
24. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 24 of 35
25. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 25 of 35
26. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 26 of 35
27. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 27 of 35
28. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 28 of 35
29. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 29 of 35
30. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 30 of 35
31. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 31 of 35
32. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 32 of 35
33. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 33 of 35
34. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 34 of 35
35. Tom Joyner One More TimeSource:Radio 1 Digital 35 of 35
“I want to thank you so much, for the 25 years on the radio. Although I’m retiring from the radio, that only means I’m not getting up at three o’clock in the morning no mo, but I’m going to continue to till my dying breath to help HBCUs”. Tom Joyner said.
Tom toast the crowd, ” This is not the first time and it won’t be the last, but always one more time!”
Latest…
- Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit By Heavy Wave At The Beach
- Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator Of Supermarket Where He Worked
- Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind Past Feud With Naomi [VIDEO]
- 6yr Old And Three Teens Broke Into Local Gun Store
- “Mom’s Corner” Too Much Screen Time Not Good For Kids
- Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
- Chance Of Severe Storms In The Area For Today
- Pennsylvania School Threatens Parents To Pay Lunch Debt
- Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville Brothers Dead At 81
- Tamela Mann Asking For Prayers While Recovering From Surgery [VIDEO]
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours