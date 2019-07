Police are still investigating an explosion that destroyed a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Thursday.

According to WXII, Eden police responded to 911 calls around 12:30am about an explosion which reduced the KFC building in Eden to rubble. e

The building, was located on Highway 14. As of 3:00 a.m., Eden police could not confirm any reports of injuries.

Source: WRAL.com

