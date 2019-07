Hey it’s Melissa and to start every week, if I may, I want to speak encouragement into your lives. Here is what God has placed on my heart to share with you.

MONDAY MOTIVATIONAL MOMENT

MY MOTIVATION TO KICK OFF THIS WEEK COMES FROM THE WORD WE RECEIVED YESTERDAY FROM BISHOP SPENCER – OUR JUNE PASTOR OF THE MONTH WHO PREACHED “LIVE” – DON’T JUST EXIST… LIKE IN EZEKIEL – PROPHESY TO THOSE DRY BONES – YES YOUR DRY BONES – OUR DRY BONES BECAUSE TO BE HONEST – WE’RE NOT DOING AND MOVING AND LIVING THE WAY WE SHOULD.

YES WE CAN SAY WHAT WE WANT TO DO AND BE EXCITED ABOUT THE VISION BUT WE’RE NOT MOVING ON IT… IT’S ONE THING TO TALK ABOUT IT AND ANOTHER TO MAKE IT A REALITY.

SO STARTING TODAY WE NEED TO MOVE IN THE MOMENT AND PROPHESY TO OUR DRY BONES THAT WE WILL LIVE.. … LIVE OUR BEST LIFE. SPEAK THOSE THINGS AS THOUGH THEY ARE AND STEP TOWARD MAKING THEM COME TO LIFE – LIVE.

BLESSINGS TO YOU,

MIN. MELISSA WADE

