Two Near Drownings On Saturday One In Raleigh and The Other In Durham Involving A Toddler And A 10 Year Old Boy

According to officals Saturday there were two near drownings involving a toddler in Raleigh and a 10-year-old boy in Durham. Durham police said a boy was found facedown in the water just before 6 p.m. at the apartment pool at Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments at 2101 Bertland Ave. Someone noticed the 10-year-old face down in the water while people were in the pool. Durham police said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition Saturday night.

Raleigh police said that in Raleigh just after 8 p.m. at the pool located at Village at Town Center at 4110 Wake Hills Lane a toddler boy ended up in the apartment pool. The boy was pulled from the pool and rushed to the hospital. The toddler is expected to recover. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

