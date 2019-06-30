CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Two Near Drownings On Saturday One In Raleigh and The Other In Durham Involving A Toddler And A 10 Year Old Boy

5 reads
Leave a comment
J-Bay Open Surfing

Source: Kelly Cestari / Getty

According to officals Saturday there were two near drownings involving a toddler in Raleigh and a 10-year-old boy in Durham. Durham police said a boy was found facedown in the water just before 6 p.m.  at the apartment pool at Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments at 2101 Bertland Ave. Someone noticed the 10-year-old  face down in the water while people were in the pool. Durham police said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition Saturday night.

Raleigh police said that in Raleigh just after 8 p.m. at the pool located at Village at Town Center at 4110 Wake Hills Lane a toddler boy ended up in the apartment pool. The boy was pulled from the pool and rushed to the hospital. The toddler is expected to recover. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Drowning in NC , Durham Police , Jerry Smith , Raleigh police

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 6 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 week ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close