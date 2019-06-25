Tasha Cobbs Leonard continues to break barriers as she takes over NPR’s renowned Tiny Desk Concert. The GRAMMY winner makes her debut on Tiny Desk with standout performances of her hit songs “Break Every Chain,” “You Know My Name,” and “River of the Lord.”

Watch Tasha’s concert here: https://www.npr.org/2019/06/24/734566352/tasha-cobbs-leonard-tiny-desk-concert

Maintaining her status as the top artist in the genre, Cobbs Leonard was honored last night at ASCAP’S Rhythm & Soul Awards for her hit “I’m Getting Ready” and her single “You Know My Name” currently sits at #7 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart.

Fans can catch Cobbs Leonard next week as she headlines the Gospel Power Stage at the 25th Annual Essence Festival in New Orleans. Tasha will also join Olay and My Black Is Beautiful campaign at the 2019 Essence Festival as they support and celebrate African American Women who are fearless to #FaceAnything. Tasha will not only share her fearless story during the Olay #FaceAnything panel and will talk about her skincare routine with an Olay scientist at the MBIB booth.

Tasha has also continued to expand her brand into fashion business ventures. Last summer, Tasha launched FRITZ Eyewear, a limited collection of glasses and sunglasses sold online. Her first run quickly sold out and she plans to introduce the 2019 collection next month. Last month, she launched CURVE Athletics, an athleisure collection for plus-size women. CURVE comes in a range of sizes from 10/12 up to 26. The pieces are made to be worn for all occasions – working out, daily errands, even going out on a casual date, and have the ease of your favorite sweatpants, with the shaping hold of some body garments. For more information visit: http://fritzeyewear.com/ and http://www.curveathletics.net/.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Performs On NPR’S Tiny Desk Concert was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 9 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: