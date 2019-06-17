RCA Inspiration Celebrates Five Hits In the Top Ten On Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs Chart for Three Consecutive Weeks

Nashville, TN (June 11, 2019) – RCA Inspiration celebrates five hits in the Top Ten on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart for the third consecutive week, dominating the chart with acclaimed releases from Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence, Koryn Hawthorne, and William Murphy for the weeks of June 1, June 8, and June 15, 2019. Reigning #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart again is Kirk Franklin’s chart-topping smash “Love Theory” from his new album LONG LIVE LOVE (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), which marks 19 weeks for “Love Theory” atop the chart, for the week of June 15, 2019. Donald Lawrence is #2 on the chart for the third consecutive week for his hit single “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” ft. Le’Andria Johnson, from his latest album GOSHEN, presented with The Tri-City Singers.

Koryn Hawthorne holds the #3 and #4 spots on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart with “Won’t He Do It” and “Unstoppable” respectively, for the third consecutive week from her chart-topping album UNSTOPPABLE. William Murphy is #8 on the chart with “Settle Here” for the week of June 15, 2019 from his chart-topping album SETTLE HERE, following two consecutive weeks at #6 on the song chart for the weeks of June 1 and June 8, 2019.

Two additional hits from Kirk Franklin’s latest album also fill out the Top Ten, with “OK” at #6 and “Just For Me” at #7 on the latest chart for the week of June 15, 2019. Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart rankings are measured from a combination of radio airplay, sales data, and streaming data compiled by Nielsen Music and online music services.

