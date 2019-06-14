See The Movie “Emanuel” Has Local Ties

| 06.14.19
Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

 

Friday, we talked to the niece of Myra Singleton Thompson who was a victim of the Charleston church shooting.  Davida shared her family’s story and encourages everyone to go see the film on Monday or Tuesday.

On June 17, 2015, my aunt, Myra Singleton Thompson, was killed in the Charleston church shooting at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. church.  A film that is dear to my heart, titled “Emanuel” has been co-produced by Stephen Curry, Viola Davis, and actress/producer Mariska Hargitay of Law and Order.  Their share of the profits will go to the survivors and the families of the victims.  The film will be shown nationwide only on June 17th and 19th.

The link below can be used to see what theaters all over the world will be showing the film.  I ask that you please share out this information with others (The Light listeners, family, friends, coworkers, etc) and post it on the stations page.  Thank you in advance for your support.

CLICK HERE to see the trailer and find a theater near you that will be showing the film.

P.S.  If you watch the trailer my uncle opens it up and he then shares a wedding photo of he and my aunt.

 

Thank You

Davida

More info….

Emanuel

National headlines blazed the story: Churchgoers Gunned Down During Prayer Service in Charleston, South Carolina. After a 21-year-old white supremacist opened fire in the church, nine African Americans lay dead—leaving their families and the nation to grapple with this senseless act of terror.

Forty-eight hours later, in the midst of unspeakable grief and suffering, the families of the Emanuel Nine stood in court facing the killer … and offered words of forgiveness. Their demonstration of grace ushered the way for hope and healing across a city and the nation.

It’s the story that rocked a city and a nation as it happened … and in the days that followed. Marking the fourth anniversary of the event, executive producers Stephen Curry and Viola Davis, co-producer Mariska Hargitay, and director Brian Ivie (The Drop Box) present EMANUEL. The documentary powerfully weaves the history of race relations in Charleston, the significance and impact of Mother Emanuel Church, and the hope that somehow emerges in the aftermath.

Featuring intimate interviews with survivors and family members, EMANUEL is a poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate, examining the healing power of forgiveness. Marking the fourth anniversary, EMANUEL will be in movie theaters across the country for two nights only.

