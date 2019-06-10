#TJMS25 Tom Joyner Foundation Presented with a Donation by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at the One More Time Experience

| 06.10.19
Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner has impacted thousands of students with the Tom Joyner Foundation through scholarship and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and The Up Lift Foundation wanted to thank him for all that he has done.  They donated $5,000 to the Tom Joyner Foundation to further his impact on historically black colleges and the students.

 

