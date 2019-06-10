TJMS25 Tom Joyner Foundation Presented with a Donation by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at the One More Time Experience

Tom Joyner has impacted thousands of students with the Tom Joyner Foundation through scholarship and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and The Up Lift Foundation wanted to thank him for all that he has done. They donated $5,000 to the Tom Joyner Foundation to further his impact on historically black colleges and the students.
#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis
16 photos Launch gallery
#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis
1. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 16
2. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 16
3. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 16
4. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis KemSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 16
5. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro JamesSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 16
6. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis KemSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 16
7. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis KemSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 16
8. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 16
9. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 16
10. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 16
11. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 16
12. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 16
13. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 16
14. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 14 of 16
15. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 15 of 16
16. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience IndianapolisSource:Radio One Digital 16 of 16
The Latest:
- Stone Soul 2019: Pastor Shirley Caesar Takes Richmond To Church [VIDEO]
- Chicago Woman Dies After 13-Hour Flight To Dubai
- Scripture For The Week “God’s Word Lives In Me”
- #TJMS25 Tom Joyner Foundation Presented with a Donation by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at the One More Time Experience
- More Rain Means More Flooding In The Triangle
- Beautiful Rescue Story In Triangle
- Historically Black Churches Damaged By Arson Receive Money To Rebuild
- Diddy Celebrates His Twin Girls’ Graduation: “I Feel So Good!”
- Kim Coles Files For Divorce From Husband Reggie McKiver
- Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events
#TJMS25 Tom Joyner Foundation Presented with a Donation by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at the One More Time Experience was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
comments – add yours