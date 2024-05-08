Bridging The Wellness Gap: Mental Health Apps for Black Users

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For many Black folx, the mental health conversation has often been shrouded in stigma and a lack of culturally competent resources. Mental health struggles have historically been seen as weakness or brushed aside entirely, and this lack of understanding can lead to feelings of isolation and a reluctance to seek help. Fortunately, a new wave of Black-owned wellness apps are addressing this gap, offering Black and POC users a safe space for self-care and connections to others who understand the unique challenges they face.

SEE ALSO: Silence The Shame And Microsoft Launch Mental Health App

Beyond offering an informed and supportive community, these apps empower users to take an active role in their mental well-being. Many apps provide tools for daily self-care practices, like guided meditations and mindfulness exercises. Additionally, some apps offer culturally-specific meditations that address issues like racial stress, microaggressions, and navigating predominantly white spaces. This targeted approach allows users to address the specific anxieties and stressors they face in their everyday lives.

These apps can be a powerful tool for building resilience. By fostering a sense of community and collective understanding, users can learn from each other’s experiences and develop coping mechanisms together. This newfound strength can help them navigate challenges and create a more positive outlook on mental health within the Black community. With the following apps leading the charge, the conversation surrounding mental health is no longer shrouded in stigma, but embraced as a vital part of overall wellness.

Black-Owned Wellness Apps

1. Alkeme

If you’re looking for an app that centers the Black experience, look no further than Alkeme. Inspired by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and founded by Ryan Mundy, Alkeme helps to connect its user with Black practitioners and reputable experts across the wellness space, including psychology and mindfulness. Self-paced learning via its self care content library allows users to acquire strategies for self-improvement, managing stress, anxiety, and more—all within a culturally affirming space.

2. Exhale

Exhale is an emotional well-being app that caters to the stress management of Black women. Not only does Exhale offer a comprehensive library of resources—including meditations, guided imagery, breathwork exercises, and affirmations—but it also offers workshops, well-being courses, group coaching, and research learning events, providing users with holistic guidance and support on their wellness journey.

3. Liberate

Liberate offers guided meditations and talks led by Black instructors, addressing everyday challenges alongside stress, anxiety, and sleep. The app also allows users to find community while exploring themes of racial identity, LGBTQ+ pride, and navigating microaggressions—all within a supportive and culturally relevant space.

4. Shine

Shine is an inclusive well-being app that tackles stress and anxiety with a vibrant mix of mindfulness practices, self-care tools, and a supportive community. Diverse content creators and meditations cater to a wide range of experiences, ensuring everyone feels seen and heard. Shine also tailors support to your unique needs and goals, whether it’s managing stress or embracing your authentic self. From daily meditations and self-care courses, Shine personalizes your path to peace.

5. The Safe Place

Founded by mental health advocate Jasmin Pierre, The Safe Place provides informative content on mental health conditions, self-care strategies, and Black mental health statistics. You can browse its mental health directory, connect with others in the open forum, and explore a treasure trove of resources designed to support your well-being journey.

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health instructor, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content. As a queer Black wellness practitioner who strives toward inclusivity, Steph centers BIPOC and QTBIPOC, who are often underserved by the wellness industry. Her commitment is to help everyone rediscover their inner wisdom, empowering each of her clients to cultivate self-awareness and lead vibrant, purposeful lives.

DON’T MISS…

How Ayurveda Can Help You Elevate Your Wellness Routine

Switching Up Your Daily Routines Could Change Your Life—Here’s How

Tips For Starting Your Meditation Practice, As Told By A Black Wellness Practitioner

Bridging The Wellness Gap: Mental Health Apps for Black Users was originally published on elev8.com