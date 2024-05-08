Listen Live
Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tyler Perry & Devon Franklin

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Content can get heavy these days, but Tyler Perry and Devon Franklin are teaming up to shed some light. The renowned filmaker’s production company (Tyler Perry Studios) and the author-pastor-producer partner on a deal with Netflix to create faith-based movies!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” said Perry in a statement announcing the partnership. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.” (Netflix.com)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The first film under this partnership, entitled ‘R&B’, will be based on the biblical romance of Ruth and Boaz. Set in Tennessee, this modern day adaption will retell what is arguably on of the bible’s most inspirational love stories.

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years,” Franklin said, as reported by Netflix, “so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

RELATED: Devon Franklin Developing Movie Based On Pastor Mike Todd’s ‘Relationship Goals’ Book

RELATED: Tyler Perry Inks Massive New Multi-Year Deal With BET

RELATED: Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Entertainment

The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

Viola Davis and Husband Julius Tennon Launch Publishing Company, JVL Media

Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

Pop Culture

Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Henderson Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close