“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Tax Tips

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 04.10.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

 

The tax deadline is Monday!!! So, “working Moms” my guest Regina Williams-Rehkamp is a tax preparer based in Raleigh, NC. Listen as she talks with Melissa about last minute preparations, what to look out for, how to file an extension and more.

The Tax Pros…. Regina Williams-Rehkamp can assist you with your tax return preparation and planning needs.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVIING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Facebook:  The Tax Pros

DrRegina Williams-Rehkamp

website:  IAMATAXPRO.com

phone:  919-205-9969

 

 

Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Regina Rehkamp , The Tax Pros

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 week ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 1 week ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 4 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 4 weeks ago
03.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close