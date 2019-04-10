“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Tax Tips

The tax deadline is Monday!!! So, “working Moms” my guest Regina Williams-Rehkamp is a tax preparer based in Raleigh, NC. Listen as she talks with Melissa about last minute preparations, what to look out for, how to file an extension and more.

The Tax Pros…. Regina Williams-Rehkamp can assist you with your tax return preparation and planning needs.

Facebook: The Tax Pros

DrRegina Williams-Rehkamp

website: IAMATAXPRO.com

phone: 919-205-9969

