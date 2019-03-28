CLOSE
NCAA “March Madness” Continues Tonight

Basketball Tournament

Source: Client / CLIENT IMAGE

 

Tonight kicks off the games of the sweet 16 with a total of 8 games in the next two days.  Here is the upcoming schedule of games to look for.

Thursday, March 28

7:09 p.m. (CBS): #3 Florida State vs. #1 Gonzaga

7:29 p.m. (TBS): #4 Purdue vs. #2 Tennessee

9:39 p.m. (CBS): #3 Texas Tech vs. #2 Michigan

9:57 p.m. (TBS): #11 Oregon vs. #1 Virginia

 

Friday, March 29

7:09 p.m. (CBS): #3 LSU vs. #2 Michigan State

7:29 p.m. (TBS): #4 Auburn vs. #1 North Carolina   7:29pm

9:39 p.m. (CBS): #5 Virginia Tech vs. #1 Duke        9:39pm

9:57 p.m. (TBS): #3 Houston vs. #2 Kentucky

NCAA , Sweet 16

