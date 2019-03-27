Civil Rights Groups Pressure Facebook To Ban White Nationalism Groups On It’s Social Media Platform

White nationalism and white supremacy will no longer have a voice on Facebook. The social media platform giant said it is banning white nationalism and white supremacy from its social network. The announcement follows criticism that it had not done enough to eliminate hate speech on its platform.

Facebook said in a blog post on Wednesday that conversations with academics and civil rights groups convinced the company to expand its policies around hate groups. “Today we’re announcing a ban on praise, support and representation of white nationalism and separatism on Facebook and Instagram, which we’ll start enforcing next week,” the company wrote in the post. “It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: msn.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: