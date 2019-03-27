Doing This Can Reduce Death Risk By 45%

A new study from the American Cancer Society shows that moving for an extra 30 minutes a day is well worth it. We all have used the excuse of not having enough time to exercise.

The study,this link opens in a new tab published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicinethis link opens in a new tab, found regular moderate or vigorous physical activity to be associated with not only a 45 percent decreased risk of death, but researchers also found strong associations between exercise and reduced risk for cardiovascular diseaseand certain cancers.

SO, GET UP AND MOVE!!! Read more at Cookinglight.com

