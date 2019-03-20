Taraji P. Henson Explains Why ‘The Best Of Enemies’ Wasn’t Filmed In Durham

Karen Clark sat down with Actress Taraji P. Henson, Director Robin Bissell & Producer Dominique Telson of the film “The Best Of Enemies.”

The film stars Henson and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. It’s the true story of a relationship between Civil Rights Activist Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis, a Durham, NC Ku Klux Klan leader.

Clark asks, “Why is this movie so important right now?” Bissel says “We didn’t plan for it to be this important. It’s actually sad that it’s this important, but it is. We hope it makes a difference.”

Telson added “Look at what this woman (Atwater) was able to do. She went for the pinnacle of the opposite side of who she and was and was able to reach in and make him pay attention.”

Karen asked the thoughts of Henson when she was presented with this project. Henson says “2016 happened and things started to look very different here in this country. I was already filming a movie but it was too important to her not to do the film.”

Clark, a Durham native addresses the elephant in the room with headlines that read “The Durham Movie That Wasn’t Shot In Durham.”

Taraji states that tax-breaks were the reason but Robin and Dominique say they wanted to film to be shot in Durham but for it to look as great as it did they needed the most money to get such a great film and story on screen.

