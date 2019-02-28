Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty To Prostitution Charges

According to court documents released Thursday New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a case in Flordia. Sources say Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea with the Palm Beach County court on Wednesday. Kraft, who is 77-years old requested a non jury trial.

Kraft was one of hundreds of men charged in a massage parlor prostitution sting and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Police have closed ten spas and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.

Flordia Court documents say that Kraft was chauffeured to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a 2014 white Bentley on the evening of Jan. 19, where investigators say they videotaped him engaging in a sex act and then handing over an undetermined amount of cash. Read the full story in the link below.

Source: msn.com

