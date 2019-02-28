National News
HomeNational News

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty To Prostitution Charges

0 reads
Leave a comment
New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty

According to court documents released Thursday New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a case in Flordia.  Sources say Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea with the Palm Beach County court on Wednesday. Kraft, who is 77-years old requested a non jury trial.

Kraft was one of hundreds of men charged in a massage parlor prostitution sting and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Police have closed ten spas and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.

Flordia Court documents say that Kraft was chauffeured to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a 2014 white Bentley on the evening of Jan. 19, where investigators say they videotaped him engaging in a sex act and then handing over an undetermined amount of cash. Read the full story in the link below.

Source: msn.com

Jerry Smith , Orchids of Asia Day Spa , Robert Kraft

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 19 hours ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 4 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 7 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close