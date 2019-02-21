UNC Wins The “Battle Of The Blues”

#8 UNC knocked off #1 Duke, 88-72 last night during the Tobacco Roadhouse showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke had an unfortunate turn of events just 34 seconds into the game as freshman superstar Zion Williamson blew out his shoe and twisted his knee.

Coach K stated, “Obviously, you lose a national player of the year candidate,” …. “there are going to be gaps of what you have to do.”

The Carolina basketball team took full advantage as the Duke team could not come together to make up for the loss.

Former President Barack Obama sat court side and caught all of the highlights of the game including the fall from Duke’s freshman. Later Obama wished Zion well and tweeted…. “Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Read more about the game at WRALSportsfan.com

