CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

UNC Wins The “Battle Of The Blues”

7 reads
Leave a comment
NCAA Men's Final Four - Villanova v Oklahoma

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

 

#8 UNC knocked off #1 Duke, 88-72 last night during the Tobacco Roadhouse showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium.  Duke had an unfortunate turn of events just 34 seconds into the game as freshman superstar Zion Williamson blew out his shoe and twisted his knee.

Coach K stated, “Obviously, you lose a national player of the year candidate,” …. “there are going to be gaps of what you have to do.”

The Carolina basketball team took full advantage as the Duke team could not come together to make up for the loss.

Former President Barack Obama sat court side and caught all of the highlights of the game including the fall from Duke’s freshman.   Later Obama wished Zion well and tweeted…. “Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Read more about the game at WRALSportsfan.com

Barack Obama , battle of the blues , Duke , Tobacco Road Showdown , UNC , Zion Williamson

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 7 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close