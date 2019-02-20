CLOSE
Mom Of Baby Found Dead In Maggot Infested Diaper Gets Life In Prison

An Iowa woman whose 4-month-old infant son’s lifeless body was found in a baby swing will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole. Tuesday a jury found 22-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Harris was sentenced in New Hampton with the state-mandated penalty, and her request for a new trial was denied.

The charges are for the death of her 4-month-old son Sterling Koehn. The infants body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista.  An autopsy shows the baby boy died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection. The baby’s father, Zachary Koehn, also has been sentenced to life in prison.

