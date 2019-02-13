According To Autopsy Hania Aguilar Most Likely Died From Suffocation

On November 5, 2018 Hania Aguilar was kidnapped outside her family’s Lumberton home as she waited to go to school. According to a report released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner it is believed that Aguilar most likely died from suffocation. The medical examiner says the autopsy was unable to specifically determine how Aguilar died. However, due to the circumstances surrounding her death and the evidence gathered during the autopsy, the medical examiner determined Aguilar’s “means of death was most likely a form of asphyxia.

The report also stated that the medical examiner found evidence consistent with that of a sexual assault. Ten days after Aguilar’s body was found the FBI and Lumberton Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Ray McLellan. McLean was already in custody for charges related to a different case. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

