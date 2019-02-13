CLOSE
Police Chase With Suicidal Man Ends In Garner

Headlines about mental health

Wednesday morning Garner police said a tip about a suicidal man led to a chase and crash in Garner. The  Garner police department was told by neighboring law enforcement agency about a suicidal man that could be in their jurisdiction.

The man was located in his vehicle at the Walmart off Fayetteville Road in garner by the officers. As the officers approached, the man drove off leading officers on a brief chase.  The man stopped his vehicle and officers were able to make contact with him and convinced him to surrender. Read more about the story in the link below.

