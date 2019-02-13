CLOSE
Texas Police Find Malnourished Children Locked In Dog Cage

Aftermath of police shootings in Dallas

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Tuesday morning at a home in Texas sheriff’s deputies found two malnourished children locked inside a dog kennel and two more children who exhibited symptoms of abuse in the home. Police were responding to reports of domestic violence around 7:20 p.m. when they made the disturbing discovery. According to the Wise County Messenger a man and a woman in their early 20’s were at the home located about 50 miles outside of Dallas.

Authorities said the man had scratches on his face when they arrived. While officers were talking to the couple about the potential family  domestic violence they heard children inside the house. A search of the property turned up four children between the ages of 1 and 5 with two of them locked inside a dog cage and the other two in a room in the  home dirty and appeared to be Malnourished. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

 

 

Jerry Smith , Texas Police Find Malnourished Children Locked In Dog Cage

