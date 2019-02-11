Congratulations To 2019 February Pastor Of The Month Pastor Michael C. McGill Of Grace Place Christian Church

25 reads Leave a comment
Pastor Michael C. McGill Of Grace Place Christian Church was voted The 2019 February Pastor Of The Month.
The Light 103.9 will feature Pastor McGill on air, our website , and present him a February Pastor Of The Month plaque during a Sunday morning service.
Listen to The Light 103.9 for details on when the presentation will take place. Honoring our local pastors we are The Light 103.9!
