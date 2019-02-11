CLOSE
Pastor of the Month
Congratulations To 2019 February Pastor Of The Month Pastor Michael C. McGill Of Grace Place Christian Church

Pastor Michael C. McGill Of Grace Place Christian Church was voted The 2019 February Pastor Of The Month.

The Light 103.9 will feature Pastor McGill on air, our website , and present him a February Pastor Of The Month plaque during a Sunday morning service.

Listen to The Light 103.9 for details on when the presentation will take place. Honoring our local pastors we are The Light 103.9!

