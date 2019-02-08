CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

MLB’s First Black Manager Dies At Age 83

0 reads
Leave a comment
Oscar Charleston, Josh Gibson

Source: Clarence Gatson/Gado / Getty

Frank Robinson was one of the greatest hitters in the game’s history, and the first black manager in Major League Baseball.

Major League Baseball confirmed that the Baltimore Orioles superstar pass away on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Here more about Robinson:

  • Robinson was one of the greatest hitters in the game’s history
  • Played 21 seasons and batted  .294 with 2,943 hits and 586 home runs.
  • A 2-time MVP, a 2-time World Series winner, the MLB’s Rookie of the Year in 1956 … AND a triple-crown winner in 1966.
  • In 1975 he was named player-manager of the Indians, making him the MLB’s first-ever black manager.

 

Read more at TMZ.com (source)

Frank Robinson , Major League Baseball , MLB

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close