MLB’s First Black Manager Dies At Age 83

Frank Robinson was one of the greatest hitters in the game’s history, and the first black manager in Major League Baseball.

Major League Baseball confirmed that the Baltimore Orioles superstar pass away on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Here more about Robinson:

Robinson was one of the greatest hitters in the game’s history

Played 21 seasons and batted .294 with 2,943 hits and 586 home runs.

A 2-time MVP, a 2-time World Series winner, the MLB’s Rookie of the Year in 1956 … AND a triple-crown winner in 1966.

In 1975 he was named player-manager of the Indians, making him the MLB’s first-ever black manager.

Read more at TMZ.com (source)

