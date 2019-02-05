Liam Neeson Says He Isn’t A Racist!

Liam Neeson is getting a lot of heat after an interview he did with The Independent (a British news organization) about his new movie ‘Cold Pursuit’. He was talking to the reporter about his character’s need for revenge.

He said he understood that need after a close family friend was allegedly raped by a black man. He said he walked around for about a week with a ‘club’ looking for a black man to try something so he could attack and possibly kill. Luckily it didn’t happen and he admitted that he was ashamed that he had those thoughts and he actually did it. But he says he’s not a racist and that he learned about revenge while growing up in Northern Ireland where revenge was an everyday thing.

RIGHT NOW ON @GMA: Liam Neeson LIVE. pic.twitter.com/V7mUpHUenw — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2019

So what do you think? Will you still support Liam Neeson?

