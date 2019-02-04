CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

[Photos] R&B Group New Edition And Their Wives Celebrate W/H Bobby Brown For His 50th Birthday In Style

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It is so hard to keep secrets now a days with social media. Recently members of New Edition Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell were recently spotted vacationing together on a yacht. The group members were with their wives in celebration of group member Bobby Brown’s 50th birthday.

Brown’s wife and manager Alicia Etheridge-Brown was the host for the festivities. The group members have been friends for 40 years. See photos and read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: essence.com

 

Alicia Etheridge-Brown , bobby brown , Jerry Smith , New Edition

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 6 hours ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 7 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close