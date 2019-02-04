[Photos] R&B Group New Edition And Their Wives Celebrate W/H Bobby Brown For His 50th Birthday In Style

It is so hard to keep secrets now a days with social media. Recently members of New Edition Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell were recently spotted vacationing together on a yacht. The group members were with their wives in celebration of group member Bobby Brown’s 50th birthday.

Brown’s wife and manager Alicia Etheridge-Brown was the host for the festivities. The group members have been friends for 40 years. See photos and read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: essence.com

