Win Beyoncé Concert Tickets For Life

Beyonce Super Bowl Performance

Source: Getty Images / Getty

By going vegan and changing your diet lifestyle Beyoncé and Jay Z would like  to incentive you with free concert tickets for life. The couple is offering this to their  fans who are willing to become more plant-based. Beyoncé and Jay Z have partnered with The Greenprint Project, the project encourages  people to switch to plant based diets to help the environment. Read more about how you have a chance to win tickets to attend free Beyoncé and Jay Z  show tickets for life on the link below.

SOURCE: cnn.com 

 

