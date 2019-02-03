Win Beyoncé Concert Tickets For Life

By going vegan and changing your diet lifestyle Beyoncé and Jay Z would like to incentive you with free concert tickets for life. The couple is offering this to their fans who are willing to become more plant-based. Beyoncé and Jay Z have partnered with The Greenprint Project, the project encourages people to switch to plant based diets to help the environment. Read more about how you have a chance to win tickets to attend free Beyoncé and Jay Z show tickets for life on the link below.