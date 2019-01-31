Beyoncé Offers Free Concert Tickets To Fans

4 reads Leave a comment
Beyoncé is offering her fans free concert tickets if they go vegan. The fans responded quickly as they were open to the challenge. Right after Beyoncé’ announced the contest with a prize of free concert tickets for fans who adopt a vegan lifestyle the Beyhive responded. The Beyoncé’ Greenprint initiative offer aims to protect the environment by increasing consumption of plant-based meals. Read more in the link below.
SOURCE: complex.com
