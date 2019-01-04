Last month, Gospel singer and pastor Erica Campbell sat down with three non-believers to ask them why they do not believe in God and the video has gone viral.

In the video, Campbell talks to three people with different backgrounds and titles, starting with a former Mormon named Josh, a former Catholic woman named Emily, and finally a woman who grew up Hindu but now identifies as agnostic, named Nina.

The video, which now has nearly 3 million views, has received criticism based on the comments made on YouTube, while others have shown support and stating that it’s great to “believers and non believers” have a healthy but respectful conversation about their opinions and differences about God.

You can watch the full video below:

3 Non-Believers Tell Erica Campbell Why They Don’t Believe In God [VIDEO] was originally published on praiseindy.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: