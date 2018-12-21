L.I.F.E With Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman Your Weekly Inspiration

Thank you for coming back, and joining Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman for bringing you the weekly inspiration and worship.

This week:

Matthew 6:25 :

25 “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing?

John 6: 32-33, and 35

32 Then Jesus said to them, “Most assuredly, I say to you, Moses did not give you the bread from heaven, but My Father gives you the true bread from heaven. 33 For the bread of God is He who comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.”

35 And Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life. He who comes to Me shall never hunger, and he who believes in Me shall never thirst.

