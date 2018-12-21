L.I.F.E With Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman Your Weekly Inspiration

Radio One Exclusive
| 12.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Thank you for coming back, and joining Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman for bringing you the weekly inspiration and worship.

This week:

Matthew 6:25 :

25 “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing?

John 6: 32-33, and 35

32 Then Jesus said to them, “Most assuredly, I say to you, Moses did not give you the bread from heaven, but My Father gives you the true bread from heaven. 33 For the bread of God is He who comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.”

35 And Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life. He who comes to Me shall never hunger, and he who believes in Me shall never thirst.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Latest…

gospel , inspiration , Pastor Kelvin G. Thurman , prayer , sermon

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 1 week ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 1 week ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 2 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 3 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 3 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close