Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 25, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From international conflicts to local grocery warnings and historic political milestones, Sybil ensures we stay connected and aware. Here is a breakdown of her latest essential updates. ✕ Military Tensions Rise in the Middle East The Pentagon is currently preparing to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. This major move comes as the conflict with Iran officially enters its fourth week. The United States has already conducted over 9,000 airstrikes. Despite this heavy military action, President Trump confirmed that direct negotiations are underway, involving Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. While the president claims Iran wants to make a deal, Iranian officials have publicly dismissed these reports as fake news.

Mail-In Voting Controversy Hits Center Stage Back at home, voting rights and practices remain a major focus. President Trump recently cast a mail-in ballot for a special election in Palm Beach, Florida. Interestingly, he did this while continuing his intense public attacks on the exact same practice. During the swearing-in ceremony for new DHS Secretary Mark Wayne Mullen, the president repeated his claims that mail-in voting is susceptible to tremendous corruption, despite using the system himself.

The Save America Act and Voting Rights Love The Light 103.9 FM? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This rhetoric directly ties into the administration’s aggressive push for the Save America Act. This proposed legislation seeks to largely prohibit mail-in ballots across the country and implement much stricter national voting rules. For our community, staying aware of these legislative pushes is critical, as they directly impact how we make our voices heard at the ballot box.

USDA Issues Urgent Food Safety Warning The Pentagon is currently preparing to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. This major move comes as the conflict with Iran officially enters its fourth week. The United States has already conducted over 9,000 airstrikes. Despite this heavy military action, President Trump confirmed that direct negotiations are underway, involving Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. While the president claims Iran wants to make a deal, Iranian officials have publicly dismissed these reports as fake news.