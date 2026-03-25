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UNC At Chapel Hill Looking For Another Basketball Coach

The move comes after UNC dismissed Hubert Davis on Tuesday night.

Published on March 25, 2026

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University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is beginning its search for a new men’s basketball head coach—but the final decision won’t rest solely with the school.

In 2025, the UNC System president reduced the authority of the university’s board of trustees in athletics-related matters, meaning any major hire—like a head basketball coach—will require additional oversight and approval beyond the board.

The move comes after UNC dismissed Hubert Davis on Tuesday night following five seasons leading the Tar Heels. Davis, a former UNC player and longtime assistant, still had four years remaining on his contract and is owed more than $5 million as part of his buyout.

With the program now at a crossroads, UNC is expected to pursue top-tier candidates, aiming to land one of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball to lead its next chapter.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Practice Day – Greenville
Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

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