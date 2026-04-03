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Renee Spearman talks hit single 'You Chose Me'

Renee Spearman talks hit single ‘You Chose Me’ on The Light 103.9

Published on April 3, 2026

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Melissa Pick Hit Renee Spearman

Grammy and Stellar Award-nominated gospel artist Renee Spearman recently joined Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to discuss her powerful new single, “You Chose Me.” Empowering voices across the community, the track is currently the No. 1 most added gospel song in the country.

With seven Top 10s, eight new station adds, and a 125-spin increase this week, “You Chose Me” is trending in the Top 30. It stands as one of the fastest-moving singles of Spearman’s career.

The culturally connected anthem features 5X-Platinum R&B legend Montell Jordan and the incomparable Kim Burrell.

During the Good Friday broadcast, Spearman shared the heartfelt inspiration behind the music.

“It was inspired basically by God, because God chooses us to do certain things in life,” Spearman told Wade. “Just like for yourself and radio, for me, music, artistry. He chose us to do that. And so the song is just telling God, thank you for choosing us.”

Spearman also explained that Jordan, a pastor and cancer survivor, was the perfect addition to the track because he deeply relates to being chosen for this season.

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