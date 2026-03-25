$3 Million Verdict in Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial

This case started with one young woman—and ended with a verdict that could ripple across the entire tech industry.

In a Los Angeles courtroom, a jury has decided that two of the biggest platforms in the world—Instagram and YouTube—played a role in harming her mental health. After days of deliberation, jurors found their parent companies, Meta and Google, liable and awarded her $3 million in damages.

The woman, identified in court as KGM, told jurors she started using YouTube when she was just 6 years old, and Instagram by age 9. From there, she said, it became a constant part of her life—something she used “all day long.”

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Her argument was simple, but powerful: these platforms weren’t just something she used—they were designed to keep her hooked.

Jurors ultimately agreed.

They found that both companies were negligent in how their platforms were designed and operated, and that those choices were a significant factor in the harm she says she experienced, including struggles with mental health.

The trial itself stretched on for weeks, with testimony from major tech leaders and a deep dive into how these apps actually work—things like endless scrolling, autoplay, and other features critics say are meant to keep users engaged for as long as possible.

The companies pushed back.

Lawyers for YouTube argued the platform is more like television than social media, while both companies pointed to safety tools and parental controls, saying users have ways to manage their experience.

Still, the jury wasn’t convinced.

And this case is about much more than one person.

It’s what’s known as a “bellwether” trial—basically a test case. There are thousands of similar lawsuits waiting in line, all asking a version of the same question: are social media companies responsible for the impact their platforms have on young users?

This verdict doesn’t answer everything—but it’s a big step.

And it could signal that, for the first time, tech companies may be held legally accountable not just for what’s posted on their platforms… but for how those platforms are built.

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty