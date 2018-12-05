NCSU To Name Basketball Arena After Jimmy V.

During Wednesday’s Heritage game the University will hold a naming ceremony to rename to area as the James T. Valvano Arena.

The full name of the complex will be James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The court inside the arena is already named Kay Yow Court after Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Kay Yow.

Valvano, affectionately known to many as Jimmy V, coached the wolfpack from 1980-1990. He won the ACC twice (’83, ’87) and won a national championship in 1983.

In 1993, at the age of 47 and in honor of the 10th anniversary of winning the national championship, Jimmy V delivered his famous ‘Never give up. Don’t ever give up’ speech. Less than two months later, he died from cancer.

