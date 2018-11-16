List Of Free Local Thanksgiving And Community Events

Event Description:

All families that are in need of Food and clothes for your family, to come to the Community Helpers Service Center, Inc. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 8:00 am for a free Thanksgiving Cheer Box Give-Away. We will have clothes of all sizes for your entire family. We will be giving away bags of groceries for your Thanksgiving meal for those who are not able to buy food for your family. We will be opened from 8:00 am until all items of clothing and all bags of food are gone. It will be on a first come first serve basis. We welcome all to come to this event, this is our way to give back to the community.