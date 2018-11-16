CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

List Of Free Local Thanksgiving And Community Events

7 reads
Leave a comment
Thanksgiving Dinner At The Harvest In Cambridge

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The holidays are here and there are many events that are providing services to those in need… also other community events that are free and open to the public have been posted on our community calendar of events.

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY EVENTS:

 

Thanksgiving To-Go Meal
Event Date: 11/22/2018
Event Time: 10:30-1:30
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Apex First Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 419 S. Salem Street
City, State, Zip: Apex NC 27502
Event Description: The Apex First Baptist Church will be giving away Thanksgiving To-Go Meals on Thanksgiving day 11/22/18 from 10:30 – 1:30. This event is opened to the public and all are welcome to attend. The goal is to provide meals to those in need and anyone who may not have any place to go for the holiday. The church will be providing 100 meals or until all the food is gone. Please come out to receive your meal. If you are unable to drive, the church will deliver meals to you.
Event Contact: Valerie Cohen
Event Contact Number: 919-215-5315
Event Contact Email: ajcohen_2000@outlook.com
Event Web Site: apexfbc.org

 

 

One Blood’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Event Date: 11/22/2018
Event Time: 11:30am to 1:30pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: New Generation Christian Church
Address Line 1: 4423 Wilson Mills Rd,
City, State, Zip: Wilson Mills, NC 27577
Event Description: One Blood ‘Movement of Unity’ will host a free thanksgiving dinner for the needy in the community.
Event Contact: Fred Foreman
Event Contact Number: (919)-262-4174
Event Contact Email: onebloodu@gmail.com

 

 

 

Jacenta’s Food Packages of Love 100 Turkey Giveawa
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Christ Worship Center Church
Address Line 1: 4453 Black Bridge Road
City, State, Zip: Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description: CWCC will pass out at least 100 free Turkey’s along with packages of food. Turkey’s and food packages will be passed out on a first come/first serve basis. CWCC passes out free food packages every third Saturday of each month. Only one free Turkey per household.
Event Contact: Brenda Cooper
Event Contact Number: 910.423.7777

 

 

Thanksgiving Cheer Box Give-Away
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 8:00 am Until 3 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Community Helpers Service Center, Inc.
Address Line 1: 111-B N. First Ave.
City, State, Zip: Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description: All families that are in need of Food and clothes for your family, to come to the

Community Helpers Service Center, Inc. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 8:00 am

for a free Thanksgiving Cheer Box Give-Away. We will have clothes of all sizes for your entire family. We will be giving away bags of groceries for your Thanksgiving meal for those who are not able to buy food for your family. We will be opened from 8:00 am until

all items of clothing and all bags of food are gone. It will be on a first come first serve basis. We welcome all to come to this event, this is our way to give back to the community.
Event Contact: Billy Neal
Event Contact Number: 919-266-4050
Event Contact Email: billyrayneal@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: http://www.communityhelpersservicesc.com
Status:

 

 

 

Thanksgiving Relief
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 10am-12pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Baptist Grove Church
Address Line 1: 7109 Leesville Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description: Need help for the holidays? Saturday, November 17th, 10-12pm, LIFE Harvest Food Pantry at Baptist Grove Church will be open to ensure that family tables have a meal to gather around. Each guest will be able to shop and fill their carts with groceries that best meet their needs. Life happens, but hunger doesn’t have to.
Event Contact: Cynthia Jacko
Event Contact Number: (919) 787-4528 ext. 224
Event Contact Email: outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org

 

 

Let’s Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 12pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: D&H Mart
Address Line 1: 908 N Clinton Ave
City, State, Zip: Dunn, NC 28334
Event Description: Grazing Mountains Church sponsor of Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. 200 turkeys will be given away to families in need.
Event Contact: Emma Burnette
Event Contact Number: 9197960806
Event Contact Email: Galations6@yahoo.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FREE Thanksgiving Dinner
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 1:00
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Way Church
Address Line 1: 2 Risen Way
City, State, Zip: Franklinton, NC 29525
Event Description: The goal of Solid Rock Bible Way Church is to give 100 people a free thanksgiving dinner.
Event Contact: Veronica Long
Event Contact Number: 202-744-6670
Event Contact Email: solidrockbwchurch@gmail.com
Event Web Site: solidrockbiblewaychurch.org

 

 

Turkey Give Away
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 9:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH (KNIGHTDALE CAMPUS)
Address Line 1: 5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
City, State, Zip: KNIGHTDALE, NC 27591
Event Description: WE WILL BE GIVING AWAY FREE TURKEY’S – BEGINNING AT 9:00 A.M. – ON A FIRST COME – FIRST SERVE BASIS – WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
Event Contact: ANGELA HENDRICKS
Event Contact Number: (919) 985-1661
Event Contact Email: msangie1961@gmail.com
Event Web Site: http://www.elevationbaptist.org

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FREE WEEKEND EVENTS:  11/17-11/18

 

Singing Union
Event Date: 11/18/2018
Event Time: 3:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 817 N. Old Stage Road
City, State, Zip: St. Pauls, NC 28384
Event Description: The members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they host the monthly Singing Union. Join us for Songs, Praise and a Blessed Word! Hope you can join us for high time in the Lord! For more information, call 910.865.4356.
Event Contact: Church Staff
Event Contact Number: (910) 865-4356
Event Contact Email: 1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
Event Web Site: fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Divine Praise Annual Concert
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 4:00
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 259 Jack Dale Road
City, State, Zip: Wallace NC 28466
Event Description: This is a concert that you don’t want to miss!! Epic event come help us celebrate our anniversary. We are a group full of young people that loves to sing praises to our God.
Event Contact: Jaime Royal
Event Contact Number: (910) 286-4766
Event Contact Email: rasberryshaniqua1@yahoo.com

 

 

116th Church Anniversary
Event Date: 11/18/2018
Event Time: 10:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Russell Memorial CME Church
Address Line 1: 703 South Alston Avenue
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27701
Event Description: 116th Church Anniversary Celebration, Bishop James B. Walker will be guest preacher. On program will be the Worship & Praise Inspirational Choir from North Carolina Central University. The public is invited. Rev. Jerry L. Christian, Jr. is Pastor.
Event Contact: Jackie Barrett
Event Contact Number: (919) 682-2523
Event Contact Email: russellmemorial@mindspring.com
Event Web Site: russellmemorial.com

 

 

community happenings , free local community events , free Thanksgiving dinner

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 1 week ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close