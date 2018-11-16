List Of Free Local Thanksgiving And Community Events

The holidays are here and there are many events that are providing services to those in need… also other community events that are free and open to the public have been posted on our community calendar of events.
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY EVENTS:
|Thanksgiving To-Go Meal
|Event Date:
|11/22/2018
|Event Time:
|10:30-1:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Apex First Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|419 S. Salem Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex NC 27502
|Event Description:
|The Apex First Baptist Church will be giving away Thanksgiving To-Go Meals on Thanksgiving day 11/22/18 from 10:30 – 1:30. This event is opened to the public and all are welcome to attend. The goal is to provide meals to those in need and anyone who may not have any place to go for the holiday. The church will be providing 100 meals or until all the food is gone. Please come out to receive your meal. If you are unable to drive, the church will deliver meals to you.
|Event Contact:
|Valerie Cohen
|Event Contact Number:
|919-215-5315
|Event Contact Email:
|ajcohen_2000@outlook.com
|Event Web Site:
|apexfbc.org
|One Blood’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner
|Event Date:
|11/22/2018
|Event Time:
|11:30am to 1:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Generation Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|4423 Wilson Mills Rd,
|City, State, Zip:
|Wilson Mills, NC 27577
|Event Description:
|One Blood ‘Movement of Unity’ will host a free thanksgiving dinner for the needy in the community.
|Event Contact:
|Fred Foreman
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)-262-4174
|Event Contact Email:
|onebloodu@gmail.com
|Jacenta’s Food Packages of Love 100 Turkey Giveawa
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00 am to 11:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Christ Worship Center Church
|Address Line 1:
|4453 Black Bridge Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|CWCC will pass out at least 100 free Turkey’s along with packages of food. Turkey’s and food packages will be passed out on a first come/first serve basis. CWCC passes out free food packages every third Saturday of each month. Only one free Turkey per household.
|Event Contact:
|Brenda Cooper
|Event Contact Number:
|910.423.7777
|
|
|Thanksgiving Relief
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|10am-12pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Baptist Grove Church
|Address Line 1:
|7109 Leesville Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27613
|Event Description:
|Need help for the holidays? Saturday, November 17th, 10-12pm, LIFE Harvest Food Pantry at Baptist Grove Church will be open to ensure that family tables have a meal to gather around. Each guest will be able to shop and fill their carts with groceries that best meet their needs. Life happens, but hunger doesn’t have to.
|Event Contact:
|Cynthia Jacko
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 787-4528 ext. 224
|Event Contact Email:
|outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
|Let’s Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|12pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|D&H Mart
|Address Line 1:
|908 N Clinton Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Dunn, NC 28334
|Event Description:
|Grazing Mountains Church sponsor of Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. 200 turkeys will be given away to families in need.
|Event Contact:
|Emma Burnette
|Event Contact Number:
|9197960806
|Event Contact Email:
|Galations6@yahoo.com
|FREE Thanksgiving Dinner
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|1:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Way Church
|Address Line 1:
|2 Risen Way
|City, State, Zip:
|Franklinton, NC 29525
|Event Description:
|The goal of Solid Rock Bible Way Church is to give 100 people a free thanksgiving dinner.
|Event Contact:
|Veronica Long
|Event Contact Number:
|202-744-6670
|Event Contact Email:
|solidrockbwchurch@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|solidrockbiblewaychurch.org
|Turkey Give Away
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH (KNIGHTDALE CAMPUS)
|Address Line 1:
|5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
|City, State, Zip:
|KNIGHTDALE, NC 27591
|Event Description:
|WE WILL BE GIVING AWAY FREE TURKEY’S – BEGINNING AT 9:00 A.M. – ON A FIRST COME – FIRST SERVE BASIS – WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
|Event Contact:
|ANGELA HENDRICKS
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 985-1661
|Event Contact Email:
|msangie1961@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.elevationbaptist.org
FREE WEEKEND EVENTS: 11/17-11/18
|Singing Union
|Event Date:
|11/18/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|817 N. Old Stage Road
|City, State, Zip:
|St. Pauls, NC 28384
|Event Description:
|The members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they host the monthly Singing Union. Join us for Songs, Praise and a Blessed Word! Hope you can join us for high time in the Lord! For more information, call 910.865.4356.
|Event Contact:
|Church Staff
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 865-4356
|Event Contact Email:
|1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Divine Praise Annual Concert
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|259 Jack Dale Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Wallace NC 28466
|Event Description:
|This is a concert that you don’t want to miss!! Epic event come help us celebrate our anniversary. We are a group full of young people that loves to sing praises to our God.
|Event Contact:
|Jaime Royal
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 286-4766
|Event Contact Email:
|rasberryshaniqua1@yahoo.com
|116th Church Anniversary
|Event Date:
|11/18/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Russell Memorial CME Church
|Address Line 1:
|703 South Alston Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|116th Church Anniversary Celebration, Bishop James B. Walker will be guest preacher. On program will be the Worship & Praise Inspirational Choir from North Carolina Central University. The public is invited. Rev. Jerry L. Christian, Jr. is Pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Jackie Barrett
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 682-2523
|Event Contact Email:
|russellmemorial@mindspring.com
|Event Web Site:
|russellmemorial.com