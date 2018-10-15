Angie Stone & Q Parker Speak On How God Helped Them Find Their Purpose [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Angie Stone and Q Parker have been in the music industry for years. While on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” they discussed how they found their purpose in music as well as maintaining careers throughout changes in music. Q said, “Music is always evolving, but talent is never outdated.”

Angie mentioned that gospel always bridges the gap and how it’s one area you can stretch yourself in. She believes that unlike other music, gospel doesn’t put you in a box. The two also spoke about their faith and how even though they both sing R&B music, their faith means everything to them. At very young ages both singers realized they had a gift for singing.

Q talked about how when God shows you what your purpose is then it makes you understand your journey more. God directs your comings and goings through life. They also discussed how there are certain people holding on to singing groups that are still looking for their purpose. Let God direct you and he will show you exactly what your path is.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

