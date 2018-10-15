Ericaism: Let Go Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE]

Are you walking around with baggage? Erica Campbell travels all the time and she mentioned that after her trips she sets time aside to unpack. She told listeners to imagine if she brought every bag everywhere she went. Erica mentioned that she would look crazy holding 10 bags and that’s how some people live life.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Some of us are carrying around baggage from an argument, relationships and so much more, but we need to stop doing that. Erica believes that sometimes we are waiting for someone else to unpack our baggage instead of dealing it with ourselves. It’s our responsibility to move forward.
RELATED: Ericaism: My Ignore Ministry Is Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
When we hold on to past things it causes us not to grow. It keeps us from going to the next level and that’s not what God wants for us. Erica knows that some things can be hard to get over, but pray about it as you go through the process. Remember to let go of the baggage and free yourself from things that have happened.
RELATED: Ericaism: Humble Yourself And Cast Your Cares [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Waiting On God Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE]
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 21
The Latest:
- Ericaism: Let Go Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE]
- Angie Stone & Q Parker Speak On How God Helped Them Find Their Purpose [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Raleigh Man Dies In High Speed Police Chase
- Michelle Williams Shares A Piece Of Her Life In The First Look At “Chad Loves Michelle” [VIDEO]
- Win Tickets To 2018 Lamplighter Awards
- The Royals Harry And Meghan Are Expecting
- Tamar Braxton On Abuse Coming Up On ‘Iylana’: “I Was Blindsided” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Too Little, Too Late! #CornerstoreCaroline Apologizes After Falsely Accusing Black Boy Of Assault
- #MuteRKelly: Parents Of The Singer’s Alleged Victim Launch ‘Abuse Hotline’ Against Him
- Scripture For The Week “God’s Word Is Powerful”
Ericaism: Let Go Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com