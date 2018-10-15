Ericaism: Let Go Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE]

Are you walking around with baggage? Erica Campbell travels all the time and she mentioned that after her trips she sets time aside to unpack. She told listeners to imagine if she brought every bag everywhere she went. Erica mentioned that she would look crazy holding 10 bags and that’s how some people live life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Some of us are carrying around baggage from an argument, relationships and so much more, but we need to stop doing that. Erica believes that sometimes we are waiting for someone else to unpack our baggage instead of dealing it with ourselves. It’s our responsibility to move forward.

RELATED: Ericaism: My Ignore Ministry Is Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When we hold on to past things it causes us not to grow. It keeps us from going to the next level and that’s not what God wants for us. Erica knows that some things can be hard to get over, but pray about it as you go through the process. Remember to let go of the baggage and free yourself from things that have happened.

RELATED: Ericaism: Humble Yourself And Cast Your Cares [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Waiting On God Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE]

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

The Latest:

Ericaism: Let Go Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com