Raleigh Man Dies In High Speed Police Chase

Reports say Marcus Richardson (34),  lead Wake Forest police on a high-speed chase Sunday evening.

According to WRAL, Marcus Richardson was stopped in a routine traffic stop driving a Chevy Impala. He drove off,  he lost control , and traveled on the left of center lane causing him to collide head-on with a Ford minivan. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander Castellon (26) of Youngsville, NC was driving the minivan. Castellon was transported to WakeMed to treat minor injuries.

Posted by Wake Forest Police Department on Monday, October 15, 2018

It was reported that  Richardson was driving without a license and had two outstanding warrants, including a prior felony flee to elude.

The incident is being fully investigated by The Highway Patrol.

