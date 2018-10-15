Raleigh Man Dies In High Speed Police Chase

Reports say Marcus Richardson (34), lead Wake Forest police on a high-speed chase Sunday evening.

According to WRAL, Marcus Richardson was stopped in a routine traffic stop driving a Chevy Impala. He drove off, he lost control , and traveled on the left of center lane causing him to collide head-on with a Ford minivan. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander Castellon (26) of Youngsville, NC was driving the minivan. Castellon was transported to WakeMed to treat minor injuries.

It was reported that Richardson was driving without a license and had two outstanding warrants, including a prior felony flee to elude.

The incident is being fully investigated by The Highway Patrol.

