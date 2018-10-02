CLOSE
Mosquito Spraying Continues In Cumberland County

County officials said spraying to limit mosquitoes in the wake of Hurricane Florence started in Cumberland County Sunday night. Currently Cumberland County has been hit hard by an overwhelming population of mosquitoes since Hurricane Florence caused flooding in the area.

Sunday evening mosquito control spraying began along the east side of the Cape Fear River. The spraying continued on Monday and continued on Tuesday until 3 a.m. and is planned for Wednesday as well. Read more in the link below.

