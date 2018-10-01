CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

DeAndre Ballard Protest Continues

0 reads
Leave a comment
Protest in front of Ferguson Police Station

Source: Protest in front of Ferguson Police Station (Michael B. Thomas/Getty I / Getty

Last month, the death of North Carolina Central University student shook the entire campus. DeAndre Ballard was gunned down by an armed security guard off-campus.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Students protested at the Library Bowl on campus , by holding a moment of silence. Friends of Ballard want people to know he wasn’t a violent or aggressive person. The community is still seeking answers for what led to the fatal event.

Johnathan Smith, NCCU Senior says, “He never caused any conflict or problems with anyone. I don’t see to why this situation occurred. But the main thing is we just really want the truth”. Durham Police haven’t expressed what led up to deadly shooting of 23 year-old of DeAndre Ballard.

This case is still undergoing instigation.

Realated Article: NCCU Student Shot And Killed By Security Guard

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Twitter Reacts to Mothers Of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin And Others Speaking At DNC
Democratic National Convention: Day Two
13 photos

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Victoria

Latest…

DeAndre Ballard , North Carolina Central University , protest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 6 days ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 week ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 4 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 5 months ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close