DeAndre Ballard Protest Continues

Last month, the death of North Carolina Central University student shook the entire campus. DeAndre Ballard was gunned down by an armed security guard off-campus.

Students protested at the Library Bowl on campus , by holding a moment of silence. Friends of Ballard want people to know he wasn’t a violent or aggressive person. The community is still seeking answers for what led to the fatal event.

Questions have gone unanswered in the suspicious killing of HBCU student DeAndre Ballard in North Carolina. @NCCU #JusticeForDeAndreBallard https://t.co/DfTLiHPBAa pic.twitter.com/j5kruYrQU4 — NewsOne (@newsone) October 1, 2018

Johnathan Smith, NCCU Senior says, “He never caused any conflict or problems with anyone. I don’t see to why this situation occurred. But the main thing is we just really want the truth”. Durham Police haven’t expressed what led up to deadly shooting of 23 year-old of DeAndre Ballard.

This case is still undergoing instigation.

